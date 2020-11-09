100 years ago: Sanitary district issues defeated in tie

100 years ago

Nov. 9, 1920: The official canvass is over, and those two money issues for the new sanitary district have been defeated. The defeat was caused by a tie: 4,221 for, 4,221 against. Sanitary District secretary Fred Barber said the results mean the issues will be resubmitted to voters.

75 years ago

Nov. 9, 1945: District 87 has bought a Fairchild P-23 training airplane from a company that sells war surplus items. It will be used in pre-flight aeronautical training classes at BHS, but it won’t be flown. It cost $100, and was part of a larger purchase of surplus war machinery.

50 years ago

Nov. 9, 1970: Sisters Helene Bittner (the mayor’s mother) and Stefanie Josefowicz are catching up after 63 years apart. They were reunited when one spotted the other’s newspaper ad and the reunion process began. They have one brother in Russia who hasn’t been heard from since 1936.

25 years ago

Nov. 9, 1995: GTE North, the telephone company, plans to create a new department to be headquartered in its downtown building. The 24 new jobs will help offset some recent cutbacks. GTE will have about 775 workers in the Twin Cities when the department is formed.

