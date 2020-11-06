100 years ago: Sanitary district issues tied for now

100 years ago

Nov. 6, 1920: Those two money issues for the new sanitary district were not defeated: the count shows a tie vote for both. The yes and no votes totaled 4,199 each, with four Normal precincts yet to be officially canvassed. An official tie is a defeat. This has never happened before.

75 years ago

Nov. 6, 1945: Downtowners got a reminder of the old Headquarters men’s clothing store. It was at Washington and Center, and closed in about 1909 after half a century in business. The old Headquarters sign was revealed as workmen remodeled the front of the building.

50 years ago

Nov. 6, 1970: BHS Principal G. Elwood Wheeler will leave his job today for inner ear surgery and a sabbatical leave. When he returns, he will be in an administrative job and not in the principal’s office. Superintendent George Stimeling named Robert Bryant as acting principal.

25 years ago

Nov. 6, 1995: Bev Hogan of Dwight has restored a 99-year-old water tower that stands on the grounds of the former Keeley Institute. A windmill is on top of the nine-story structure. A Chicago group recognized the restoration paint job for an award after the job was finished.

