100 years ago: Saybrook businesses have evening hours

100 years ago

March 29, 1921: The Saybrook Gazette reports that village businesses have begun keeping evening hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Now that farmers have started their spring work, the new hours will let the farmers come to shop and the merchants to earn money.

75 years ago

March 29, 1946: John Lowell, 47, of Carlock, was shot dead on a street in Cincinnati. His 22-year old girlfriend, Sarah Hensley of Cincinnati, was also killed. Police have charged a 31-year old Cincinnati man with the slayings. They say he was a jilted lover of Miss Hensley.

50 years ago

March 29, 1971: A fire left Kathy’s Kitchen restaurant in Lexington in ruins. It also left four people homeless. The family, including three kids, occupied an upstairs apartment. A drive is on to collect money and clothing for them. Kathy’s is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Chester Phinney.

25 years ago

March 29, 1996: McLean County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in January. Among the metro areas in Illinois, including Chicago, that’s second lowest. Only Champaign-Urbana was lower at 3.5 percent. Woodford County was also low at 4.7 percent.

