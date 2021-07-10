100 years ago: Scared dog takes refuge at police station during fireworks

100 years ago

July 10, 1921: There’s no paper today (Sunday) so we’ll catch up on July Fourth with this timeless story about dogs and fireworks. One dog that couldn’t stand the noise followed a cop downtown to the police station. It hid under Chief Jones’ desk until the firecrackers stopped cracking.

75 years ago

July 10, 1946: Sgt. Albert Coomer of LeRoy is playing music for American GI’s stationed at Osaka, Japan. He leads a marching band by day. But at night he sings and plays the clarinet and saxophone in his own dance band. He’s due for discharge this fall and plans to return to IWU.

50 years ago

July 10, 1971: Notable losses this week include Emma Foster, 90, who pioneered the kindergarten concept in Bloomington; and Dr. Norman Beebe, 65, the Colfax physician who practiced for 30 years. Also, Louis Armstrong, world famous trumpeter, has died at age 71.

25 years ago

July 10, 1996: After a year’s hiatus, the Farmer City Fair is back in business. It will be a five-day event, and will salute Fred Leo Reynolds for his 50 years of service to the fair. Special events include the queen pageant, talent show and harness racing. There are eight candidates for queen.

Compiled by Jack Keefe