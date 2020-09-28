100 years ago: School board purchases coal, more expensive this year

100 years ago

Sept. 28, 1920: The school board has bought 26 carloads of coal, ensuring that there will be heat in the schools until sometime in January. Some of the coal has already begun to arrive. But business manager H. G. Bent says the cost will be higher than anything previously paid.

75 years ago

Sept. 28, 1945: Three companies bid on softening Normal’s water. But it was a rude shock when they all came in about $100,000 over the town’s estimate. The bids were referred to the engineers, and alternative plans will be considered. And for now the water will remain hard.

50 years ago

Sept. 28, 1970: ISU’s new East Gate Hall is now open. It houses a multitude of university functions including the data processing center. The computers are at work almost all the time. Other features include faculty offices, a parking garage, classrooms and orientation services.

25 years ago

Sept. 28, 1995: Plans are progressing for Emerson Park on the site of the former Emerson School. Neighbors have opted for green space with some playground equipment instead of a park centered on sports, officials say. But first a block of asphalt street has to be removed.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.