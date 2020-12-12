100 years ago: School nurse to help with contagious diseases

100 years ago

Dec. 12, 1920: The rise of contagious diseases in Normal has led to the hiring of Miss Langley as school nurse. She will examine each child will send the suspicious cases home with advice to consult a family doctor. When the kids return, she’ll examine them again.

75 years ago

Dec. 12, 1945: Dr. W. G. Ball is out of the service and has reopened his office in the Griesheim Building on Main Street. He had been in the Navy since 1942, after treating patients in Bloomington since early 1937. He served in the European theater of the war.

50 years ago

Dec. 12, 1970: Normal Mayor Charles Baugh wants to be a Springfield cop again. Several weeks ago Baugh said he was resigning but left the date and his destination unclear. But the Springfield chief said he has talked to Baugh and would take him back on the force there.

25 years ago

Dec. 12, 1995: A judge sentenced Danny Tomlinson, 45, to 7½ years in prison for beating up Saybrook Police Chief Madeline Nickum in January. She was severely hurt. The judge also ordered Tomlinson to pay over $21,000 to cover the chief’s medical bills and disability pay.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.