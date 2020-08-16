100 years ago: School of music to open in Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 16, 1920: Bloomington will have its own school of music soon. The incorporation papers are back from Springfield and will be filed with the county recorder. The incorporators are Clarke Stewart, John J. Pitts and F. C. Vandervoort. Stewart has a music store on Main Street.

75 years ago

Aug. 16, 1945: Parents of Pfc. Ralph Schenkel of Normal were notified today that their son was killed in action March 18. He had been listed as missing. Schenkel was an NCHS graduate and was working an apprentice on the Alton when he entered the service in March 1944.

50 years ago

Aug. 16, 1970: Six Normal kids have set a bicycle marathon record, beating the old 221-hour record set July 19. Regular riders are Weslie Philpott, Stevie Hill, Larry and Louis Kirin, and Jeff and Joe Eible. And they had a manager, Becky Philpott, 13. They are still riding at press time today.

25 years ago

Aug. 16, 1995: McLean County government will soon hook up to the internet. The move will put county offices in immediate touch with other governmental agencies and information sources. The county board has approved the funds and offices could be online in 60 days.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.