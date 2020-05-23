100 years ago: Schoolchildren surprise outgoing superintendent with gift

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 23, 1920: Bloomington schoolchildren surprised outgoing Superintendent J. K. Stableton with a handsome easy chair. It was a retirement gift after Stableton’s 19 years of service. The presentation capped off the annual field day, held at the ballpark.

75 years ago

May 23, 1945: Staff Sgt. Frank Carrell, who used to live here, has been released from a German prison camp. At 6-feet-9, Carrell is thought to be the tallest soldier in the Army. He had trouble enlisting until a recruiting officer in Terre Haute decided to accept him and an undersized jockey.

50 years ago

May 23, 1970: A rally by “concerned citizens” drew 1,000 people in the 200 block of South Center Street. Among the speakers were Normal Mayor Baugh, two state representatives and an ISU senior. The rally was to tell local officials that Twin City residents want campus peace.

25 years ago

May 23, 1995: Bloomington will build its new police headquarters and parking deck just south of City Hall. The City Council decision caps a two-year search for a location that sometimes resembled a shootout of ideas, proposals and arguments. Some details remain to be resolved.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.