100 years ago: School's smallpox epidemic wanes

100 years ago

Oct. 15, 1920: Health officials think the smallpox epidemic at Hawthorne School is almost over. Seventeen houses are still quarantined, and all but 40 of the kids have been vaccinated. The new public nursing program is credited with helping to stem the spread of small pox.

75 years ago

Oct. 15, 1945: Bloomington Unitarians have hired the Rev. Kenneth Walker of Albany, New York, to pastor their church. Walker spoke to the congregation for the past two Sundays. After the service yesterday, members voted to offer him the job, and he accepted.

50 years ago

Oct. 15, 1970: Shield Jewelry Co., 401 N. Main, took out permits to renovate the old Walgreen store at Main and Washington. The Walgreen site has been vacant since the drug store moved out. A fast-food chain was once interested in moving in but nothing came of it.

25 years ago

Oct. 15, 1995: Nussbaum Trucking Co. is observing 50 years in business. It began in Fairbury when Alden Nussbaum returned from the service in 1945 and bought Steidinger Transfer Co. He hauled freight between Bloomington and Fairbury. The firm moved to Normal in 1965.

