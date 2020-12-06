100 years ago: Scofield died of food poisoning

100 years ago

Dec. 6, 1920: “Sunny Jim” Scofield, 49, well known church lecturer, died of ptomaine poison at Manito. Scofield, a former Bloomington resident, lived in Peoria. He was a graduate of BHS and Illinois Wesleyan. Scofield was the first secretary of the new YMCA on Washington Street.

75 years ago

Dec. 6, 1945: The cold virus sweeping through town has left Twin City schools with 1,600 absentees. The week began with “only” 400 out. BHS is the worst spot, where officials closed the swimming pool in an effort to stop the spread. Health authorities think the virus has peaked.

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1970: Voters in the Farmer City and Mansfield school districts have approved a merger of the two. The consolidation will be effective July 1, with an educational tax rate of $1.60 and a building tax rate of $0.37 per $100 assessed valuation. (Now it’s part of Blue Ridge.)

25 years ago

Dec. 6, 1995: Chenoa Fire Chief Robert Ellis, 70, has died. He was a 35-year veteran of the Chenoa Fire Department. Born in Champaign, he graduated from Pontiac High School. He was a veteran, having served in the Army Air Force in 1944 and 1945.

