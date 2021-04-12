100 years ago: Second Bloomington acrobat dies after fall

100 years ago

April 12, 1921: Another Bloomington acrobat has been killed in a fall, the second in a week. Jack Ernst died from landing incorrectly in a net, much the same as Eddie Lane a few days ago. Ernst was with a Puerto Rico circus. He died while giving a performance Sunday in San Juan.

75 years ago

April 12, 1946: Goodyear Footwear Co. plans to open a factory in Clinton, but with a little community help. So yesterday almost every business in town – stores, theaters, gas stations, etc. – closed while business and professional men canvassed neighborhoods for donations.

50 years ago

April 12, 1971: It has been a dry spring so far, following a dry winter. Now grass fires are beginning to show up because it only takes a spark to start one. So the fire chiefs of Bloomington and Normal are asking residents not to burn rubbish and trash for now.

25 years ago

April 12, 1996: Rural firefighters fought a blaze for six hours at Corn Belt Auto Parts on South Bunn Street. It was a windy day, and firemen theorize that embers from burning stumps nearby blew onto the auto yard’s property. From there, tires and junk cars caught fire, they believe.

