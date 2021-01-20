100 years ago: Second Christian issues good reports

100 years ago

Jan. 20, 1921: The year 1920 was a prosperous one for Second Christian Church (now defunct). Reports from all the church departments and organizations were encouraging. This was especially true of church finances, which are in much better shape than a year ago.

75 years ago

Jan. 20, 1946: Anchor High School has 50 students: 25 boys and 25 girls. Of the 25 boys, 20 of them are out for basketball this year. Forward Don Bielfeldt is the only player over 6 feet. The Anchor Aces will play the winner of the Danvers-Cooksville game in the McLean County Tournament.

50 years ago

Jan. 20, 1971: The Robert Baird family, owners of the Hilltop Mobile Home Court, have formed a new corporation in Delaware for development of south-side land in Bloomington. The 109 acres are adjacent to Hilltop and are zoned for expansion of the park.

25 years ago

Jan. 20, 1996: A long line of police cars made up the funeral procession for Illinois State Trooper Edward Buescher of LeRoy. He had been found unconscious in a swimming pool in Denver. The coroner ruled his death a drowning. Burial was at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

