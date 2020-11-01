100 years ago: Several building projects in the works in Wapella

100 years ago

Nov. 1, 1920: There is spirited building activity in Wapella, population 528. The new high school building is bricked up to the second floor; and the bricks have arrived for Downing’s garage, which will measure 80 by 80 feet. And James Greene is building a new $20,000 home.

75 years ago

Nov. 1, 1945: A strike by Greyhound bus drivers has halted almost all service east of the Mississippi River. In Bloomington, that has stopped 16 runs that stop in the city. Other intercity bus lines that operate through Bloomington are maintaining their usual schedules.

50 years ago

Nov. 1, 1970: It was a weekend of parades. The ISU homecoming parade contained various-themed floats, including one urging a “no” vote on unification of the Twin Cities. In Bloomington, more than 150 costumed kids competed for prizes in last night’s Halloween parade.

25 years ago

Nov. 1, 1995: Ensenberger’s Home Furnishers will close its store on the square after 116 years in business. It was closed for inventory but will reopen for a going-out-of-business sale. The store may be a victim of its own lasting quality products. We live in a disposable society.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.