100 years ago: Several villages to have new high schools buildings by fall

100 years ago

May 28, 1921: This fall, new high school buildings will be open in many surrounding villages. The paper has noted construction progress reports, with photos in Goodfield, El Paso, McLean, Stanford and Wapella in recent days. Postwar legislation has enabled their construction.

75 years ago

May 28, 1946: Graduation at NCHS will end 26 years of school for the Harry Bayless family. Son Weldon Bayless, 17, will receive his diploma tonight. He’ll be the last of eight Bayless children to graduate. In 26 years, only three have passed without a Bayless at NCHS.

50 years ago

May 28, 1971: David K. Berlo, a communications professor at Michigan State University, has been named the new president of Illinois State. Berlo, 42, will replace Acting President Francis Geigle. Berlo was notified of his selection, and flew to town for a news conference 2½ hours later.

25 years ago

May 28, 1996: It was too cold and rainy for a Memorial Day parade this year, and maybe for some barbecues. But about 400 people gathered in the National Guard armory to honor veterans and the war dead. Navy Cmdr. Donna Fournier addressed the crowd.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.