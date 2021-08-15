100 years ago: Severe weather struck McLean County

100 years ago

Aug. 15, 1921: Bloomington received only a light rain Saturday but severe weather struck southern McLean County. Wind and hail damage were reported at Heyworth, Downs and Diamond Grove, which is west of Downs. The storm appeared headed southeast to Champaign.

75 years ago

Aug. 15, 1946: The GI Homes Association, formed to create housing for returning veterans, has thrown in the towel. After eight months, it became obvious that the GIHA couldn’t raise the government-required capital, and could not sustain itself on the projected 10% return.

50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1971: Hats off to Mrs. David Hawkins, who just got her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois. She’s a former Bloomington teacher who got her advanced degree while raising four sons. Now Mom’s got a new job in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the family leaves town today.

25 years ago

Aug. 15, 1996: Swine bidders at the state fair were really digging Digger, a champion hog raised by Matt Hinshaw, 15, of Hudson. Digger brought $4,725, the highest amount of the nine champion hogs at the fair. Digger was bought by 24 friends and supporters of his owner.

