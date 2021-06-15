100 years ago: Shelper named jail chaplain

100 years ago

June 15, 1921: The county board has named local evangelist Billy Shelper as chaplain in the McLean County jail. Shelper is well-known here, and is active in feeding the poor at Christmas and Thanksgiving. He also maintains a downtown mission for their spiritual nourishment.

75 years ago

June 15, 1946: Aldermen voted to vacate the south end of Maple Street, clearing the way for Eureka-Williams to expand its plant along Croxton Avenue. It was a reversal of the council position. Approval had been held up by lack of agreement to the plans by fire underwriters.

50 years ago

June 15, 1971: David K. Stanczak, 25, will be Bloomington’s first full-time attorney. City Council selected Stanczak last night in a closed session after its regular meeting. Mayor Bittner says none of the nine applicants was local. Stanczak is from Waukegan.

25 years ago

June 15, 1996: It’s been 36 years since John Warren parted company with his fifth graders at Eugene Field School in Normal. Warren, 65, now lives in Arkansas. But this weekend he’ll return to Normal because his old students are throwing him a reunion party at Jumer’s Chateau.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.