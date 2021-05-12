100 years ago: Sheriff resigns to take post at Soldiers Orphans Home

100 years ago

May 12, 1921: Sheriff Ralph Spafford handed in his resignation to the county clerk. The county board will meet Tuesday to name a successor. He had an excellent record as sheriff. Gov. Small has appointed Spafford the new superintendent of the Soldiers Orphans Home in Normal.

75 years ago

May 12, 1946: The tower of ISNU’s Old Main will come down soon. The building is fenced off and heavy equipment is waiting to remove the tower in one piece. Officials hope to reconstruct it. Old Main, the first classroom building on the normal campus, was first occupied in 1860.

50 years ago

May 12, 1971: The EPA charged Bloomington’s Ralston Purina plant (now Cargill) with eight counts of air pollution and operating without permits. The charges arise from complaints by neighbors. The plant has been in town since 1950, and has often been subject to complaints.

25 years ago

May 12, 1996: This has been a weekend for college graduations. At Illinois State University, 2,690 candidates were awarded their diplomas; Eureka College graduated 100; Lincoln, 161. The Mennonite College of Nursing held commencement but no graduate count was reported.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.