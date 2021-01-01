100 years ago: Shooting interrupts masked ball

100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1921: The New Year was supposed to begin with a masked ball at the Coliseum. But at about 12:30 this morning a young man shot his sweetheart twice and then turned the gun on himself, all in front of the Coliseum. He later died; but she lived to tell the story.

75 years ago

Jan. 1, 1946: Maternity wards were busy in Bloomington, producing three New Year babies. The parents are Mr. and Mrs. John Timmons of Bloomington, Mr. and Mrs. David McDaniels of Downs and Mr. and Mrs. George Price of Farmer City. All the babies are boys.

50 years ago

Jan. 1, 1971: The first babies of the New Year are Erin Gwynn Schaad, born to Mr. and Mrs. Roar Schaad of Normal; and Stacey Allen Ward, born to Mrs. Allen Ward, also of Normal. Little Erin was born at Brokaw Hospital; Stacey arrived at St. Joseph’s.

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1996: As the New Year begins, this is the news: The First Night family celebration was a bigger success than last year. The Mahomet-Seymour High School Band was in the Tournament of Roses parade; and former Pantagraph editor H. Clay Tate has died at the age of 93.

