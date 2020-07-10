100 years ago: Shots fired at plant on Bell Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 10, 1920: Shots were fired at the Meadows plant on Bell Street, and two bullets hit a garage and another hit a window. Plant officials will do their own investigation. The incidents follow the wounding of a couple sitting in a car near the plant on the night of July 5.

75 years ago

July 10, 1945: Jacob L. Hasbrouck, editor emeritus of The Daily Pantagraph, has died at the age of 78. He joined the paper in 1898 and retired in 1941, although he never quite “left” the paper. He is also remembered for authoring a history of McLean County (still on library shelves today).

50 years ago

July 10, 1970: New census figures show Rockford is still Illinois’ second largest city with over 144,000 people. Peoria, now the third largest, lags behind with over 125,000. Rockford overtook Peoria in the 1960 census. Both cities are still growing, figures show.

25 years ago

July 10, 1995: McLean County SurgiCenter has applied to the State of Illinois for license to perform inpatient surgeries. The center is now limited to outpatient surgeries, where patients are sent home to recover. Carle Clinic, based in Urbana, is a partner in the project.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.