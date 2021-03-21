100 years ago: Site of Dalton capture treated as historic site

100 years ago

March 21, 1921: The Heyworth pool hall where Chicago bond thief Willie Dalton was captured is now being treated as a historic site. The $26,000 reward was split between three men, including the arresting officer, his veteran son, and a third man who gave Dalton a ride.

75 years ago

March 21, 1946: An Army C-47 transport plane exploded at Lake Tahoe, killing 26 people. The pilot was thought to be Lt. L. Norton Duesing, 31, who had lived in Normal. He was a U High graduate, joined the Army, and actually spent the war training pilots in the British military.

50 years ago

March 21, 1971: Laesch Dairy Barn will open its third Twin City store this year at 817 W. College Ave. in Normal. Construction is set to begin in about two months. Laesch’s purchase of the site was revealed in deeds filed last week in the McLean County recorder’s office.

25 years ago

March 21, 1996: AAMCO Transmission shop owner Bob Perschall has spent the last 15 months looking for a place to relocate. His previous shop burned down in 1994. The new AAMCO shop is at 321 S. Main, across from City Hall. A grand opening is set for later this month.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.