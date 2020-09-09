100 years ago: Six rural schools remain closed due to teacher shortage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 9, 1920: As rural schools open the new year, there is only slight evidence of a teacher shortage. Six of the 575 districts in McLean County have no one to teach the kids, and so those schools remain closed. This year only seven or eight of the rural teachers are men.

75 years ago

Sept. 9, 1945: George Miller is selling about 1,000 bags of popcorn on a good day from his little stand just east of the Castle Theater. They go for a nickel or a dime, depending on size. Greek-born Miller has been on the site for 25 years now, and says he wants a vacation.

50 years ago

Sept. 9, 1970: The McLean County Board approved purchase of two blocks in downtown Bloomington for the new courthouse and jail complex. The vote was 25-18. The county will pay the city’s asking price of $310,000 and seek a federal loan to pay for it.

25 years ago

Sept. 9, 1995: Walmart announced its plans for a “superstore” on Greenbriar Drive in Normal. This store will exceed the original plans by about 100,000 square feet. Walmart and Meijer are still negotiating the location of a road between the two proposed stores.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.