100 years ago: Six thieves found stealing 100 tires

100 years ago

Aug. 16. 1921: C&A switchman Al Staker heard an odd flopping sound near the depot. When he investigated he found six thieves stealing 100 automobile tires from an express car. Staker ran them off and called police. Two of the suspects are in custody and four more are at large.

75 years ago

Aug. 16, 1946: McLean town marshal William McComb surprised a burglar at the cash register of the Van Hoosier pool hall. McComb fired his shotgun through the front door glass and the intruder fired back. The door glass was the only casualty. The suspect got away.

50 years ago

Aug. 16, 1971: For the past week, we’ve been seeing ads that asked “What’s a Zayre?” They promoted the new Zayre store at Routes 9 and 66. The grand opening was held Sunday morning, with an estimated (by store officials) 100,000 people visiting before closing time.

25 years ago

Aug. 16, 1996: Republicans nominated Sen. Bob Dole and Rep. Jack Kemp as their ticket to oppose President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore in November. This year’s convention was held in San Diego. Dole and Kemp will be in Springfield tomorrow to visit the state fair.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.