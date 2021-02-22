100 years ago: Smallpox claims first Cooksville victim

100 years ago

Feb. 22, 1921: Abraham Ressor, about 36 of Cooksville, died of smallpox. He becomes the first reported victim of the disease there, but his wife and daughter are sick with it, too. Ressor was buried in Blue Mound Cemetery with no funeral services.

75 years ago

Feb. 22, 1946: A state inspection has found ISNU’s Old Main, the oldest building on campus, is in bad shape. It’s so bad that the second and third floors must be evacuated immediately. (The building was as old as the Normal campus itself. It stood near the north end of the quad.)

50 years ago

Feb. 22, 1971: The newly merged Farmer City-Mansfield school district hired Farmer City Superintendent Richard Davis as its first superintendent this past week. But he voluntarily resigned after only three days. So the school board hired ex-Mansfield Superintendent Leo Groves for the job.

25 years ago

Feb. 22, 1996: Judge John Freese sentenced Ernest Jamison to death for killing a Rockford teacher at a McLean gas station. He also stole her car. Jamison was wanted in other murders, and shot himself as police closed in to capture him. The self-inflicted wound blinded him.

