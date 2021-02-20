100 years ago: Smallpox raging in Cooksville; school remains open

100 years ago

Feb. 20, 1921: At least 75 cases of smallpox are raging in and around Cooksville, population 297. In one school classroom alone, 12 children were infected. Local officials had wanted to close the school to minimize the spread but the state health department overruled them.

75 years ago

Feb. 20, 1946: ISNU’s recently acquired training plane made its last journey on a truck, and without wings. The plane, a Vultee Valiant, was moved from the Bloomington airport to the ISNU farm in Normal, where it will be used as a lab instrument. The wings will be reattached.

50 years ago

Feb. 20, 1971: A cold front invaded the unseasonably warm air of Central Illinois, spawning tornadoes across the region. The closest, near Chenoa, caused no damage. But others, around Galesburg, Macomb, Canton and Lewistown, caused a lot of property damage.

25 years ago

Feb. 20, 1996: Picnicing is a new restaurant on the east side, where the Lemon Grass Restaurant recently closed. Owned by Jenny Allen of Normal, Picnicing will serve healthy food at reasonable prices. Picnic baskets are available for take-out orders.

