100 years ago: Smith writes book for primary students

100 years ago

Jan. 26, 1921: William Hawley Smith, former McLean County school superintendent, has written a book on birth control. This is notable because he is a prominent educator but not a doctor. The book, aimed at primary students, is an argument against laws banning birth control.

75 years ago

Jan. 26, 1946: The 30 hogs rustled from a farm near Emden have been recovered from a field about three miles from the scene of the crime. Logan County authorities believe the thieves became alarmed and dumped the hogs. Deputies have several clues and hope for arrests.

50 years ago

Jan. 26, 1971: Bruce Cottingham, then 15, disappeared from a high school speech tournament at U High in 1965. He was a high school student from Rockford. Now he has come home to his parents who have since moved to Arkansas. They won’t discuss any details of his case.

25 years ago

Jan. 26, 1996: Chenoa’s school district has been hoping to merge with one of its neighbors, but it has been tough going. Both the Lexington and Ridgeview districts have turned them down. For now, this leaves Chenoa with nowhere to turn. (Eventually it joined Prairie Central.)

