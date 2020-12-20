100 years ago: Smoot estate auction largest in area

100 years ago

Dec. 20, 1920: The estate of James and Elizabeth Smoot, 1,440 acres made up of nine farms near Heyworth, was auctioned in a Clinton courtroom. The parcels were appraised at $281,000 and sold for $285,000. It said to be the largest public auction of real estate in Central Illinois.

75 years ago

Dec. 20, 1945: The War Department now lists Cpl. Frank Pfeiffer as dead. He was aboard a B-29 bomber that was shot down in the Pacific about 400 miles southwest of Tokyo. No trace of the crew was found, despite an exhaustive search. Pfeiffer’s parents live on Grove Street.

50 years ago

Dec. 20, 1970: News from the service: Pvt. Steven Bishop has left for duty in Vietnam; Staff Sgt. Danny Tallon of Lexington was awarded a medal for his service in Canada. Also, Cpl. Tim McNeeley and Pvt. Dennis Swingle are home on leave before taking new assignments.

25 years ago

Dec. 20, 1995: The two local hospitals announced plans for a community cancer center that will treat 600 patients per year. It will give patients who are currently getting treatment in Chicago and St. Louis a choice of staying in town. The hospitals are seeking land to build the center.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.