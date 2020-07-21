100 years ago: Soldier Simons laid to rest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 21, 1920: The body of soldier George Simons of Normal, who was killed in the recent war in France, was laid to rest in Bloomington (now Evergreen) Cemetery. Simons was the first local serviceman to be returned to his home soil after the war. There was a large turnout.

75 years ago

July 21, 1945: Bloomington police can now administer lie detector tests. City Council voted 11-3 to hire James McDaniel, a Peoria consulting criminologist, to administer the tests when called on. The service will cost $100 per year plus mileage.

50 years ago

July 21, 1970: The Town of Normal won’t build a civic center in Ash (now Anderson) Park. Petitions bearing 723 signatures were delivered to the city council meeting, asking the town to leave the park as it is. A large crowd of residents accompanied the petitions to the meeting.

25 years ago

July 21, 1995: Christ the King Episcopal Church will move into the Christ Lutheran Church, 1210 S. Fell in Normal. The Episcopalians had been looking for a new site for a year and had all but given up. Then the Lutherans lowered their asking price and the sale was made.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.