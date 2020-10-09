100 years ago: Soldier's body returned after two years

100 years ago

Oct. 9, 1920: The parents of Jesse Anderson have received word that the body of their son will be returned home for burial. Anderson was in the Army when he died of the flu and pneumonia two years ago in Scotland. His father is City Commissioner John Anderson.

75 years ago

Oct. 9, 1945: Two rural taverns were burglarized, one at Colfax and the other at Secor. At Secor, the owner fired a shot at the burglar and apparently wounded him. Police eventually found a trail of blood, then a burned car, and caught a suspect in Bloomington the next day.

50 years ago

Oct. 9, 1970: Demolition began today on the old Corn Belt Lumber Co. property at 309 S. Lee St. The site has been a lumberyard since at least 1902. But now it has been sold to the Purity Baking Co.

25 years ago

Oct. 9, 1995: Mark Bubert of Washington was named the top Illinois Country Music Male Vocalist of the Year. The awards show was at the BHS auditorium. The Entertainer of the Year was Rick Roy of DeLand. He also won the award last year.

