100 years ago: Soldiers display war souvenirs

100 years ago

Oct. 16, 1920: A train of Army trucks rolled into Miller Park this morning. The soldiers set up camp and opened a display, showing off American weapons, captured German weapons, and the like. This group is from Camp Grant near Rockford, and contains many Army old-timers.

75 years ago

Oct. 16, 1945: Word came today that Capt. Howard Humphreys died in a Japanese prison camp. He had been captured as the U.S. wrested the Philippines from the Japanese. Humphreys was a star athlete at BHS and Western Military Academy and part of a once-prominent local family.

50 years ago

Oct. 16, 1970: A special grand jury in Ohio exonerated the National Guardsmen who shot and killed four young people during student unrest at Kent State University. The jury indicted others, but the defendants have not been identified pending their arrests.

25 years ago

Oct. 16, 1995: The YWCA held a memorial service as part of its “Week Without Violence.” Both men and women attended. The week will include other activities, including a photo and fingerprinting session for children at the Target store in Normal.

