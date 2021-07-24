100 years ago: Soldiers remembered for war service

100 years ago

July 24, 1921: Two military funerals are scheduled for today. Both of the deceased were local soldiers killed in action in France during the World War. Pvt. Edward Dwyer was from Cooksville; Sgt. Leslie Pfiffner was from Normal. Their bodies were just returned to the U.S.

75 years ago

July 24, 1946: Grace Jewett Austin, well-known local journalist, is packing for an extended stay with her daughter and son-in-law in Dallas. That means her “herd” of elephants will be on the move. She has 2,615 elephant figurines from 37 countries in her apartment.

50 years ago

July 24, 1971: Harry Morrison of the Morrison-Knudsen construction giant has died at age 86. Born the son of a grain elevator operator near Kenney in DeWitt County, Morrison started the firm that eventually built railroads, military bases, and Hoover Dam outside Las Vegas.

25 years ago

July 24, 1996: The McLean County Board voted to open its meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance. There was one dissenting vote. Another member wanted the rules committee to take up the matter first, but that idea was shot down. Meetings will now open with a prayer and the pledge.

