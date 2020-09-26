100 years ago: Some anticipate Bloomington to annex Normal

100 years ago

Sept. 26, 1920: Certain city prophets see the annexation of Normal into Bloomington in the near future. The two cities are cooperating on a sanitation plant now. The big obstacle, they say, is Normal’s ban on liquor and Bloomington’s likelihood to go wet again.

75 years ago

Sept. 26, 1945: Excited workers called the sheriff when they unearthed a pine coffin at their project near Hinthorn Cemetery at Lake Bloomington. Was this an unauthorized burial? Deputy Curtis Gilberts concluded yes: it was a dog, probably buried there by someone who loved it.

50 years ago

Sept. 26, 1970: A 19-year-old student pilot got lost and flipped his plane over as he tried to land in a field at LeRoy. John Splear of Pontiac said his direction finder was out and his plane hit a soft spot in the field, causing it to flip. Splear had a cut wrist; the plane was only slightly damaged.

25 years ago

Sept. 26, 1995: The Chenoa city council put off sealcoating the water tower until spring. The project would require a minimum of 70 degrees to be maintained inside the tower while the job is done. And one of the three filters in the backup service is out of commission.

