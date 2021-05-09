 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Source of Miller Park boulder sought

100 years ago

May 9, 1921: Someone wondered if a large boulder in Miller Park came from a meteor. Probably not, say unnamed sources. More likely it was pushed here by forces of a glacier during the ice age. The boulder is believed to have come from somewhere near Lake Superior.

75 years ago

May 9, 1946: Lincoln and Logan County are banning gambling “for keeps.” Mayor D. W. Sullivan and State’s Attorney E. C. Mills both warn of strict enforcement. Gambling forms like punch boards and money jars will be targeted, and any written and signed complaint will be investigated.

50 years ago

May 9, 1971: Staff Sgt. Michael Brown of Kappa was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery in action in Vietnam. He was wounded in a firefight, and despite his wounds he continued to fight and aid other wounded men on his team. He’s back in the states now, and still serving.

25 years ago

May 9, 1996: Gov. Jim Edgar’s plane, en route to Moline, was struck by lightning. It made an emergency landing in Peoria despite the small fire that had been ignited by the bolt at 14,000 feet. On the ground, Edgar was told it’s a miracle that the tail stayed attached to the plane.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

