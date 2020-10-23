100 years ago: Sousa, band play to capacity crowd

100 years ago

Oct. 23, 1920: John Philip Sousa and his band played to a capacity crowd at the Chatterton Opera House. He’s a household name among music lovers and played encore after encore as the audience demanded. And yes, “The Stars and Stripes Forever” was one of the numbers.

75 years ago

Oct. 23, 1945: Capt. J. Lewis Bailen is home for a visit of several days with his wife Thelma and toddler son Frank. He’s transferring from Fort Lewis, Washington, to Columbus, Ohio. (Bailen later became a prominent physician in Bloomington when he got out of the service.)

50 years ago

Oct. 23, 1970: L. David Lewis was sentenced to a year in jail and fined $10,000 for his part in the rock festival on a farm near Heyworth last May. He violated a court order by going ahead and holding the festival. Lewis’ mother was also implicated but exonerated by the judge.

25 years ago

Oct. 23, 1995: Only 18 of Central Illinois’ 60 school districts offer a breakfast program, including Bloomington and Lincoln. The 18 districts served 36,897 meals last month. Most of the districts in McLean County offer breakfast but Unit 5 doesn’t. Overall Illinois is reported 43rd in feeding low income kids.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.