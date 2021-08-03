100 years ago: Sox player acquitted of World Series gambling charges

100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1921: Today’s front page brought stories that will be remembered for generations. Six Chicago White Sox players were acquitted of charges they “threw” the 1919 World Series in a gambling scheme. And, world famous tenor Enrico Caruso, 48, has died of natural causes.

75 years ago

Aug. 3, 1946: The Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the city’s oldest congregations, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this weekend. The church was organized Sept. 10, 1846 with only 12 members. It’s still in the same location, 808 N. Center St.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1971: Normal City Council approved the sale of 50 acres of Maxwell Park to Unit 5 for two future schools: an elementary and a junior high school. The price is $150,000 with another $30,000 added for sewer tap-ins. The sale will leave 75 acres in Maxwell Park.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1996: In the local radio world, WJBC-AM has been on top for a long time. But the latest ratings show WJBC falling behind WBWN-FM (B-104), the country music station. The margin is slight, and owner Twin Cities Broadcasting runs both stations from the same building.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.