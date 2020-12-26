100 years ago: St. Mary's chapel dedicated

100 years ago

Dec. 26, 1920: Dedication services were held today for the new chapel at St. Mary’s Church. It will honor those local parishioners who served in the World War. The chapel was used for the first time during night Mass on Christmas Eve.

75 years ago

Dec. 26, 1945: The club house at the now-defunct Maplewood Country Club is being torn down. Steak ‘n Shake founder Gus Belt bought the club, and will build a new home on the site of the club house. The golf course will be carved up for a subdivision.

50 years ago

Dec. 26, 1970: The coming new year will bring some realignments in the Bloomington PD. Lt. Adolphus Sprague will move from head of detectives to become a one-man narcotics unit. Chief Bosshardt says it’s possible a second officer will be added to the unit next summer.

25 years ago

Dec. 26, 1995: Sad news from Hollywood: singer, movie and TV star Dean Martin died Christmas Day at age 78. He suffered from acute respiratory failure, according to his agent. His movies were many; one of his many signature songs was “Everybody Loves Somebody.”

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.