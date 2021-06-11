100 years ago: St. Mary's graduates 13

100 years ago

June 11, 1921: St. Mary’s High School will graduate 13 seniors tomorrow night at Holy Trinity Church. Eighth-graders also will collect their diplomas. While the senior class is small, the Catholic school experience is apparently growing. The eighth-grade class is over twice as big.

75 years ago

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

June 11, 1946: “Gus” Belt handed off control of Steak ’n Shake, the hamburger chain he founded here in the ’30s. The new president and general manager is A. H. “Babe” Smith, who started his duties Monday. The chain is growing, with plans to open 20 new locations.

50 years ago

June 11, 1971: The Illinois House of Representatives approved a bill to give senior citizens a $1,500 property tax break. The vote was 161-0. A similar bill was ruled unconstitutional in March. But a new state constitution takes effect in July, and will allow for such a tax break.

25 years ago

June 11, 1996: State Farm will open two customer service centers in the corporation. One will be in Bloomington, the other in Woodbury, Minnesota. The local call center will employ 400 people and require 40,000 square feet. The site is undetermined.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.