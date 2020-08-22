100 years ago: State entomologist to help with bark lice problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 22, 1920: Some of the trees on Beecher Street are infected with bark lice. The City Council has just heard about it. The infected trees will probably be torn down to keep the malady from spreading. A state entomologist has offered his services to eradicate the tree pests.

75 years ago

Aug. 22, 1945: Dr. C.A. Conklin of Normal has been promoted to commander by the U.S. Navy. He was chief medical officer on a ship in the Pacific and took part in the campaigns at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. (Conklin returned to Bloomington and ran a family practice for years.)

50 years ago

Aug. 22, 1970: Navy Hospitalman Loren Siebert of Bloomington has been awarded the Naval Achievement Medal with Combat “V.” He was cited for his action while serving as a hospital corpsman in Vietnam. Siebert has been awarded six other medals, including the Purple Heart.

25 years ago

Aug. 22, 1995: State Farm asserted today that its downtown building — known as the Fire Building — is not slated for closing. About a quarter of the employees have been relocated to the new Corporate South complex, but 600 remain in the old building downtown.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.