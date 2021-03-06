100 years ago: State Supreme Court rules schools may require vaccinations

100 years ago

March 6, 1921: The Illinois Supreme Court upheld cities’ rights to keep children out of school if they haven’t been vaccinated against diseases. The ruling comes in a Granite City case but has far-reaching implications. The case had been filed against numerous Granite City entities.

75 years ago

March 6, 1946: Another British wartime wife has arrived in Bloomington. Donald Salzman was reunited with his bride, Ivy. They married a year ago. Her trip to Bloomington, Illinois, had one hitch: She travelled in the U.S. by train, and she was first ticketed to Bloomington, Indiana.

50 years ago

March 6, 1971: Bloomington people tend to be older; Normalites are younger. Fully 26 percent of the residents here are between ages 18-24, thanks to ISU and IWU. These figures emerge as the census figures are analyzed. In all, 66,388 people live in the Twin Cities.

25 years ago

March 6, 1996: Former ISU President David Berlo died today after a short illness. He served at ISU from 1971 to 1973. During his time controversy arose over cost overruns in construction of the president’s house. He eventually resigned because of it.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.