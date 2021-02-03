100 years ago: Stevenson named managing editor of Princeton paper

100 years ago

Feb. 3, 1921: Adlai Stevenson II, who lives on East Washington Street, has been made managing editor of The Daily Princetonian, newspaper of Princeton University in New Jersey. It is also the only daily paper in the city of Princeton. Several local Princeton alumni sent their congratulations.

75 years ago

Feb. 3, 1946: The sawmill of Homer and Raymond Rees is a busy place these days. There has been a heavy demand for lumber for several months. The sawmill is in rural McLean County between Ellsworth and LeRoy.

50 years ago

Feb. 3, 1971: Dr. Paul McKay, 53, died after a long illness. He was the eighth president of Millikin University in Decatur, serving since 1957. McKay was born in LaClede and held several posts with higher education groups during his time as Millikin’s president.

25 years ago

Feb. 3, 1996: James Reid, 41, received the death sentence for the hammer murder of Janice Wright. Judge Dozier handed down the sentence in a packed courtroom. Reid will be the 159th prisoner on Illinois’ death row and McLean County’s first since 1992. An appeal is automatic.

