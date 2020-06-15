100 years ago: Stipp Lot offered to city for park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 15, 1920: Mrs. George Hanna offered the city land for a downtown park. It’s known as the “Stipp Lot,” bordered by Grove, Albert, Olive and East streets. It’s where Lincoln pleaded cases in the first court house, and where John Allin had a store before the city was founded.

75 years ago

June 15, 1945: Sgt. Ralph Grizzle of Colfax was awarded the Bronze Star medal for bravery in action in Belgium. Acting without orders, he stormed a house where the enemy was holed up. He killed one, wounded three and captured 10 more, the official citation says.

50 years ago

June 15, 1970: Someone is breaking into the churches of the Twin Cities. This past weekend five large worship houses were burglarized. Burglars tired to crack the safes, failing in one church but getting into two others. Offices were ransacked but not much money was taken.

25 years ago

June 15, 1995: The murder trial of Dale Fosdick has gone to the jury. Fosdick is charged with using a pipe bomb to kill Kemberly Wenger, his former girlfriend, at her home on North Roosevelt Street in 1993. Fosdick was arrested last year and has been in jail ever since.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.