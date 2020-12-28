100 years ago: Stores busy with exchanges

100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1920: The after-Christmas rush is on. It’s “Exchange” week in downtown Bloomington. Socks and mufflers that flew off the shelves as gifts a few days ago are coming back to the stores to roost. Merchants know this is part of doing business at Christmas time.

75 years ago

Dec. 28, 1945: Five Portable Elevator workers were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas was traced to open salamander charcoal stoves used to heat the warehouse where they were working. They’ll be okay, but might prefer to work in the cold from now on.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1970: Fire destroyed an apartment building that was under construction at 1009 Sheryl Lane in Normal. Loss was estimated at $29,200, making it Normal’s second-worst fire of 1970. It started when the owners were painting and a piece of plywood fell on a fuel-oil heater.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1995: The State of Illinois has approved a bid to put a proposed merger of Unit 5 and District 87 before the voters. The election is now scheduled for March 19. Committees have been working diligently to promote the merger but polls don’t show much public support for it.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.