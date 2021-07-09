100 years ago: Storm kills cattle on Fairbury farm

100 years ago

July 9, 1921: An electrical storm went through Central Illinois the other night. Perhaps the worst loss was incurred on the farm of Dennis Day near Fairbury, where a bolt of lightning killed five cattle. They were all found lying in a close bunch on the ground, and were insured.

75 years ago

July 9, 1946: The framework of the new drive-in movie screen can be seen rising off South Main Street east of Highland Park. A restaurant is under construction with the theater, and the complex is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S. The projected cost is $125,000.

50 years ago

July 9, 1971: The city plans to double the size of O’Neil Park and improve the facilities. The park has 12 acres now. The city has received two federal grants totaling $192,000 to be used as matching funds to pay for the job. There is no deadline for completing the improvement.

25 years ago

July 9, 1996: Tom Ginder has begun his work as the first executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Bloomington. Ginder and his wife, Pat, came from Wisconsin, where both had good jobs. But they gave them up to work more directly in service to a less fortunate segment of the population.

