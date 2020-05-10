100 years ago: Storm leaves water, sand in wheat fields along Illinois River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 10, 1920: Sand storms are normal along the Illinois River, but lately there have been more than usual. There are vast stretches of sand along the river. After last week’s storms, wheat fields were covered with water, and those not covered with water were covered by sand.

75 years ago

May 10, 1945: Over 250 German POWs will work at the Libby, McNeil and Libby Canning Co. plant in Eureka. The first 110 have already started. Libby will pay them 80 cents a day through the federal treasury, which the prisoners can redeem for goods at their camp canteen.

50 years ago

May 10, 1970: Labor leader Walter Reuther and five others were killed in a plane crash over the weekend. Reuther had been president of the United Auto Workers since 1946 and was one of the most powerful men in labor. The private jet crashed in northern Lower Michigan.

25 years ago

May 10, 1995: Tornadoes caused a lot of damage in Central Illinois. The worst was in Logan County, with homes and businesses damaged in Lincoln and Elkhart. Hallsville, in DeWitt County, suffered damage. Locally damage was reported in Downs, Heyworth and Saybrook.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.