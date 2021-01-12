100 years ago: Streator bakery to set up shop in Bloomington

100 years ago

Jan. 12, 1921: Bloomington has just landed its first industry of 1921. The Frank Stack Wholesale Bakery Co. of Streator has bought a 90 x 111 lot from the Joe Beam estate at West Olive and the P&E tracks. They’ll put up a new building and hope to be baking by early spring.

75 years ago

Jan. 12, 1946: Dr. Ray Doud is out of the service and will resume a practice he began in 1928 in Normal. In Bloomington, Fred Blievernicht is back from the infantry and working at his old job at Hawkins Studio and Camera Shop. (He stayed there until he retired many years later.)

50 years ago

Jan. 12, 1971: East Washington Street ends at Route 66, where drivers must stop at a stop sign before entering the four lane highway. St. Joseph Road is part of the same intersection. It’s the worst intersection in town for accidents. But stoplights will be installed this spring.

25 years ago

Jan. 12, 1996: There was no holdup time-wise when a jury got the case of accused armed robber Charles Howard. Jurors came back in eight minutes, having found him guilty of robbing the Bedtime Boutique. A repeat offender, Howard faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.