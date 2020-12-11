 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Street car service through underpass resumes

100 years ago

Dec. 11, 1920: Street cars will begin running through the new Washington Street underpass today. Service had been suspended on the line for several months while the underpass was under construction. With resumption of service, a new schedule will be in effect.

75 years ago

Dec. 11, 1945: Congress is considering a bill to create the United States Air Force, a separate branch of the military. The bill would abolish the Army Air Force and Army Air Corps and transfer their equipment to the USAF. An Air Force Academy would be built to train officers.

50 years ago

Dec. 11, 1970: William J. Kuhfuss of Mackinaw has been elected president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. It’s the nation’s largest farm organization. Kuhfuss, 58, is a 1934 graduate of ISNU and the third Illinois man to be president of the AFBF.

25 years ago

Dec. 11, 1995: Mother Teresa appeared in Peoria to watch while seven members of the Missionaries of Charity renewed their vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. She founded the order. About 1,000 attended Mass to catch a glimpse of her.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

