100 years ago: Streetcar motorman Keith new Bloomington Rotary president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 7, 1920: Bloomington Rotarians elected streetcar motorman Dayton Keith as their new president. He stated some new club principles the members had never heard before, but they chose him anyway. Another group, the Elks, welcomed 500 new members to their organization.

75 years ago

May 7, 1945: Germany gave up, surrendering unconditionally to the Allies and Russia. The news was met with sober rejoicing in Illinois, although extra police were called to duty in Chicago. Everyone has plans for a V-E Day celebration but it won’t happen today.

50 years ago

May 7, 1970: ISU and IWU students marched again in peaceful protest against the Kent State shootings and the war. As campus unrest spreads, many colleges are closed after Kent State. Gov. Ogilvie has called out the Illinois National Guard, including 850 men from Bloomington.

25 years ago

May 7, 1995: There’s a new idea going around in some big city banks: teller fees. Imagine paying $3 whenever you do a transaction in person at your bank. It’s happening as close as Chicago. But Twin City bankers reject the idea, saying they have no plans for teller fees.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.