100 years ago: Streetcar workers get retroactive raise

100 years ago
Aug. 27, 1920: Streetcar workers will get a new wage scale retroactive to May 1. New hires will come in at 48 cents per hour ($998.40 per year, based on a 40-hour week.) Top of scale is 54 cents. The scale is the result of arbitration, in which the men demanded 57 cents at the top end.
75 years ago
Aug. 27, 1945: Two local soldiers are now veterans. Sgt. Lincoln C. Schweitzer is a mechanic again after receiving a medical discharge. He served five years in the Pacific. Staff Sgt. Warren Craft will manage the Kroger store in Normal. He served two years and was wounded.
50 years ago
Aug. 27, 1970: The Franklin Avenue Medical Center has opened in Normal. It is still under construction but will eventually house 25 doctors, plus pharmacists and medical staff. A group of eight physicians make up the ownership.
25 years ago
Aug. 27, 1995: There’s a lot to do in town this weekend. The Culture Fest is on at Miller Park. It centers on children, hope and unity. This is also Normal Cornfest weekend. Crowds are good and the fest announces itself with the smell of roasting sweet corn beyond the business district.
Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!