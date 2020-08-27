100 years ago: Streetcar workers get retroactive raise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 27, 1920: Streetcar workers will get a new wage scale retroactive to May 1. New hires will come in at 48 cents per hour ($998.40 per year, based on a 40-hour week.) Top of scale is 54 cents. The scale is the result of arbitration, in which the men demanded 57 cents at the top end.

75 years ago

Aug. 27, 1945: Two local soldiers are now veterans. Sgt. Lincoln C. Schweitzer is a mechanic again after receiving a medical discharge. He served five years in the Pacific. Staff Sgt. Warren Craft will manage the Kroger store in Normal. He served two years and was wounded.

50 years ago

Aug. 27, 1970: The Franklin Avenue Medical Center has opened in Normal. It is still under construction but will eventually house 25 doctors, plus pharmacists and medical staff. A group of eight physicians make up the ownership.

25 years ago

Aug. 27, 1995: There’s a lot to do in town this weekend. The Culture Fest is on at Miller Park. It centers on children, hope and unity. This is also Normal Cornfest weekend. Crowds are good and the fest announces itself with the smell of roasting sweet corn beyond the business district.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.