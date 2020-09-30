100 years ago: Striking miners vote to return to work pending settlement

100 years ago

Sept. 30, 1920: Striking miners at the McLean County Coal Co. have voted to return to work pending settlement of their demands at a meeting in Chicago. They want 10 cents more per ton of coal loaded, and there’s very little coal left in Bloomington.

75 years ago

Sept. 30, 1945: IWU will open classes tomorrow with over 500 students enrolled. Of that number, 270 will be new students, and most of those are men. A total of 16 courses are new or reintroduced. They include a wide spectrum of government, domestic science, debate and more.

50 years ago

Sept. 30, 1970: The section of I-55 between McLean and Lawndale will open in 1973 or 1974, state officials made the announcement to about 75 people at a meeting at Atlanta High School. Acquisition of land starts next year: about 35 acres per mile and 45 acres for interchanges.

25 years ago

Sept. 30, 1995: The O. J. Simpson murder trial has gone to the jury. The trial has gone for so long that jokes were being made about its length. The former movie and football star is charged with killing his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman, who attended ISU.

