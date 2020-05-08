100 years ago: Strouse murder trial jury cannot agree on verdict

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 8, 1920: After two months of trial, sickness of jurors and the death of Judge Welty, the jury in the Strouse murder trial couldn’t agree on a verdict. Jurors deliberated for 40 hours but were stuck on 10-2 for acquittal. This is a Peoria case that was moved to Bloomington for trial.

75 years ago

May 8, 1945: Today is officially V-E Day. Marking the end of the war with Germany, Normal had a community church service attended by 525 people. Bloomington Mayor Mark Hayes called for giving thanks and encouraged turning everyone’s war efforts to defeating Japan.

50 years ago

May 8, 1970: The Bloomington Fire Department has grown for the first time in 13 years. Four new firemen started today, with two more coming next week. This is the first expansion of the fire department since the McGregor Street firehouse opened in 1957.

25 years ago

May 8, 1995: The Alton Route Credit Union was surrounded by trash originating from the nearby railroad yard. So board chairman and Alderman Tom Whalen approached the laborers’ union for help. Members of Local 362 volunteered and did a major cleanup in the rail yard.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.