100 years ago: Surveyors at work on hard road to Peoria

100 years ago

March 20, 1921: State highway surveyors are in Bloomington to relocate the proposed hard road connecting Bloomington and Peoria via Carlock. They are working west from Carlock now, and should get to Peoria in a week. More land may have to be acquired, but not much.

75 years ago

March 20, 1946: Scott Williams has died in Sterling. He was the son of a Bloomington judge, but made his own history. As a man he was the retired editor of the Sterling Daily Gazette. As a collegian he played on U of I’s first football team, losing at IWU in its first game in 1890.

50 years ago

March 20, 1971: Plans are in the works for condos and apartments along the shore of Anglers Club’s main lake. Construction would depend on the city annexing and rezoning 20 of the 25 acres of the land. The site belongs to Catholic Diocese of Peoria. Paul E. Ball is the developer.

25 years ago

March 20, 1996: Voters rejected the proposed merger of Unit 5 and District 87. The Unit 5 community, the larger of the two school districts, was never sold on the idea. Also, State's Attorney Charles Reynard beat challenger Patrick Brady in a hotly contested Republican primary.

